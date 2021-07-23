Despite Abbott’s promise of transparency, donor information for the Texas border wall remains mostly anonymous.

After Governor Greg Abbott and other lawmakers raised concerns about a large surge in undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers arriving at the southern border with Mexico after President Joe Biden took office in January, Abbott launched a crowdfunding campaign for the proposed border wall in mid-June. The Texas Tribune reported on Friday that, despite the GOP governor’s promise of “transparency,” most donors’ identities are not being revealed.

Many people were just using initials, phony names, or even unique messaging to identify themselves, according to the Austin-based news group. Under the handle “StopWastingTaxpayerMoney,” one person contributed $1. Another stated their name was “King of the Wild Frontier,” while another said their name was “Donnie Darko,” a reference to the character played by actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2001 film of the same name.

Abbott promised full transparency and accountability when he first unveiled the crowdfunding drive in June. “So that the public is aware of all the money coming in and how it is being spent.”

Experts in the field of ethics have expressed concern about the apparent lack of transparency. Some have expressed fears that the crowdfunding initiative could be exploited as a “pay-to-play” scam, in which anonymous contributors anonymously donate big sums to a governor’s top priority in exchange for favors or kickbacks.

“You don’t want this large slush fund of money going to this state executive’s favorite project, which has zero accountability to anyone, with money flowing in from who knows what and God knows who,” Beth Rotman, national director of money in politics and ethics at Common Cause, told the Tribune.

The donors’ identities were not publicly publicized for their protection, according to Renae Eze, a spokesperson for the governor, and Abbott had followed standard procedure when receiving campaign contributions.

"Billing information is solely stored by the state agency responsible for processing credit card financial transactions, due to the sensitive nature of the personal information for credit card transactions, and the very real threat of reprisal for donating to the border security mission," Eze told the.