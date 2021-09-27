Despite a Supreme Court victory, the PennEast Pipeline project is no longer being pursued.

The United States Supreme Court “sid[ed]with [the PennEast Pipeline]business Tuesday in a dispute over New Jersey land needed for a natural gas pipeline,” according to a statement released in June. The decision overturned a previous ruling that PennEast Pipeline could not employ eminent domain to construct its pipeline.

According to the Associated Press, PennEast has stated that the $1 billion project will be canceled barely three months after their triumph.

Due to a shortage of permits, the decision was made. PennEast has not secured the licenses required under the Clean Water Act for Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to stateimpact.npr.org, nor had they received approval from the Delaware River Basin Commission or the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Despite PennEast’s claims that the pipeline will “help utilities deliver this affordable energy source to families and businesses across New Jersey and Pennsylvania,” environmentalists have long opposed the project, arguing that it will “cut a scar across the landscape, threaten wildlife, and contribute to the use of fossil fuels,” according to the Associated Press.

In a statement, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said, “For the last four years, my Administration has fought against the wasteful construction of the PennEast Pipeline, which was inappropriate for New Jersey and would have destroyed acres of New Jersey’s conserved territory and threatened species.”

The pipeline was scheduled to be nearly 120 miles long, starting in Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County and traveling through Lehigh Valley, Bucks County, and Hunterdon County before terminating in Mercer County. PennEast’s website stated that the project’s second phase would be operational in 2021.

Financial backers are currently “examining further measures required to begin the Pennsylvania side of the project,” according to nj.com, but spokeswoman Pat Kornick confirmed in an email that “PennEast has suspended any further development of the project.”

“It’s relief,” said Terese Buchanan, who lives near the proposed pipeline route, while Clean Air Council Executive Director Joseph Minott said in a statement that “PennEast’s cancellation of this unneeded, dangerous fracked gas pipeline is a momentous win for the communities that have fought hard for years to defend their property and the environment.”

