Despite a strong White House push, Congress is still struggling to reach an agreement on Biden’s agenda.

President Joe Biden’s substantial extension of the social safety net, which was a key part of his campaign pledges, is at a fork in the road once again. Meanwhile, Democratic infighting has thrown another stumbling block in the way of what appeared to be a clear road to passage earlier this week.

“We are hoping that we can get a framework agreement by the end of today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said from the Senate floor Wednesday morning.

Key initiatives in the vast revamp of the social safety net, termed the Build Back Better agenda, began to fail just hours later. Progressive Democrats maintained their view that substantive legislation, not just a weak framework, is required before they will vote against a separate bipartisan infrastructure plan.

As negotiations continued behind the scenes, congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat, told reporters, “We need to get the legislative language prepared so that we can be absolutely clear that there are no misunderstandings from anyone about what we’re committing to.” “We all need to get it done —both bills must be paid.” Jayapal’s stance contradicted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s assertion that a “framework” may suffice for an infrastructure vote.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, has openly expressed her displeasure with the prospect of Democrats breaking the logjam in the coming days.

“As we prepare for a combined White House-House-Senate initiative, we thank the President for his bold vision and values-based leadership that has allowed us to achieve this triumph,” she said in a statement to her caucus members on Wednesday.

Before departing for a week of diplomatic meetings in Europe, Biden and top members of his administration have spent recent weeks talking with members of various caucuses and factions within the Democratic Party to seek consensus. He travels on Thursday, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned reporters that if a deal is close but not yet completed, there is limited room in his schedule to postpone his departure.

Biden presented a $3.5 trillion spending plan that included universal pre-kindergarten for three and four-year-olds, as well as free community college. This is a condensed version of the information.