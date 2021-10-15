Despite a sharp drop in COVID cases, Americans are losing faith in Biden because to supply shortages.

Despite a decrease in coronavirus incidence across the country, President Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to fall.

That’s because, as shortages persist and consumer prices climb, the economy has become a major issue for a majority of Americans.

According to a recent Ipsos poll, the economy, unemployment, and jobs are the top issues facing the United States. The economy came in second, seven percentage points behind public health, sickness, and illness.

Economic confidence has dropped more than seven points since September, according to the latest Rasmussen survey, and is now at its lowest level since May of last year. The vast majority of Americans (85%) are concerned that supply chain issues may result in shortages of basic products, and 75% stated they are closely monitoring supply chain news.

Nearly two-thirds of those polled believe the federal government should intervene to address the issue.

The White House launched a slew of steps this week aimed at relieving supply-chain woes.

Two California ports, which handle 40% of all container traffic entering the United States, are now open 24 hours a day. To enhance output, companies including Walmart, UPS, FedEx, Samsung, Home Depot, and Target are adding extra off-peak and overnight hours.

“My team’s focus will continue to be on improving our supply chain. If federal assistance is required, I will take all necessary steps “In a speech from the White House on Wednesday, Biden said. “If the private sector does not act, we will call them out and demand action.” Images and videos posted to social media, on the other hand, show empty shelves at supermarkets and retailers across the country.

The public’s anxiety over the supply chain could explain why, despite a drop in COVID-19 cases, Biden’s approval rating has been steadily declining since August.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current seven-day moving average of daily new cases (95,448) is down 11.6 percent from the previous week (CDC). The CDC also predicts that virus-related deaths and hospitalizations will decrease in the coming weeks.

According to polling averages tracked by FiveThirtyEight, more than half of Americans approved of Biden’s job as commander-in-chief in early August. The tracker only showed 44 people as of Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.