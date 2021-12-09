Despite a recent upward trend, COVID ICU bed usage is down from 2020.

The number of intensive care unit (ICU) hospital beds in use for COVID-19 patients is up from this summer, but overall, COVID-19 ICU bed usage has decreased across the country since December of last year.

For the week of December 6 to December 12, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), 14,952 ICU beds were in use for COVID-19 patients, according to Johns Hopkins University. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 78 percent of ICU beds in the United States are in use.

The number of ICU beds currently in use for COVID-19 patients has increased since the summer, as evidenced by the graph below, which shows that over 10,000 ICU beds were occupied for COVID-19 patients for the most of July. However, the most recent week’s figures show a decline compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the university’s website, there were 25,507 ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients during the week of December 7 to December 13, 2020.

Despite an increase in COVID-19 patients using ICU beds, the percentage of ICU beds occupied by all patients has remained stable through December 2020.

While the number of ICU beds used for COVID-19 patients has decreased in the United States as a whole, certain states have witnessed a minor increase.

According to HHS data, states including Michigan, New Hampshire, and Colorado are currently using more than 30% of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. According to data from Johns Hopkins, the number of ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients in these three states increased over the preceding week when compared to the same week in 2020.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday on Thursday, Brian Brasser, the Chief Operating Officer for Spectrum Health in Michigan, blamed the recent increase in COVID-19 ICU hospitalizations in the state on unvaccinated residents and the Delta variation.

The first COVID-19 vaccine was given out in the United States on December 14, 2020. COVID-19 vaccinations have since been made freely available to people of all ages. In the United States, 60 percent of the population has been properly vaccinated against the disease.