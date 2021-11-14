Despite a rapid drop in approval, Biden has higher approval than Trump at the same point in his presidency.

Although President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped by double digits since taking office, his statistics are still higher than those of former President Donald Trump at the same point in his reign.

Polls showed Biden’s approval rating at around 50% when he first assumed office. In comparison, Trump’s polling results at the start of his presidency in 2017 frequently showed him with approval ratings slightly above 40%. However, Biden’s popularity has plummeted in 2021 as a series of calamities have afflicted his presidency.