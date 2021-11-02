Despite a lawsuit and union opposition, only 89 NYC cops are on leave over the vaccine mandate.

Despite protests from certain officers and a lawsuit filed by New York City’s police union, only 89 New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were placed on unpaid leave as a result of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Commissioner Dermot Shea of the New York Police Department remarked in a recent interview with NY1 News, “The number of workers who have been sent home without pay has increased. I believe we had 34 uniformed officers yesterday. It’s reached 89.” “However, when you consider our size, that’s only.25 percent,” Shea continued. “It’ll probably move again in a day or two, but we’re in really fantastic shape right now,” says the narrator. “No, we really haven’t…essentially it’s status quo,” Shea responded when asked if the department had to rearrange shifts due to officers being placed on unpaid leave. Shea originally revealed during a press conference on Monday that 34 uniformed cops had been placed on unpaid leave for opposing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“I would remind people,” Shea said during a press conference on Monday, “that’s 34 out of roughly a 35,000 workforce.”

Shea’s comments came after the New York City Police Benevolent Association (NYCPBA) attacked the city’s vaccine mandate, warning that thousands of NYPD officers were unvaccinated and facing unpaid leave.

“As of Thursday morning, approximately 10,000 unvaccinated, uniformed NYPD members — equivalent to the staffing of dozens of patrol precincts — will be barred from reporting for duty on Monday, November 1 unless they have applied for a religious or medical exemption,” the police union said in a statement on October 28.

“New York City cannot afford to have a police force that is weak, chaotic, and completely controlled by City Hall’s unreasonable whims. Regrettably, that is what the NYPD has devolved into “Patrick Lynch, the president of the union, stated.

The police union recently staged a demonstration and filed a lawsuit over the city’s vaccine mandate. The complaint claimed, according to the New York Times, that the city’s vaccine mandate did not provide enough protections for cops who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) was also obliged to be vaccinated in addition to the NYPD. This is a condensed version of the information.