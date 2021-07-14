Despite a 2 million-passport-application backlog, the State Department plans to hire more employees.

Officials from the US Department of State said Wednesday that they are in the process of hiring more workers to help with a passport application backlog that is prolonging wait times for Americans who want to travel worldwide.

The backlog of applications is believed to be between 1.5 million and 2 million, according to State Department officials. Officials say people who are applying for new or renewed passports are currently waiting an average of 12 to 18 weeks to hear back on their applications.

According to Rachel Arndt, deputy assistant secretary for passport services at the Bureau of Consular Affairs, new applicants are unlikely to acquire granted passports until the fall due to the existing backlog.

The delays, according to Arndt, are due to the coronavirus epidemic, which resulted in travel restrictions to and from the United States last year, as well as a recent spike of inoculated Americans ready to travel now that they have had their COVID-19 inoculations.

During a Wednesday briefing, Arndt told reporters that the epidemic is continuing to “have a ripple impact on all aspects of the passport procedure, including the amount of time it now takes us to complete a passport application.”

Though Arndt recognized that the passport application backlog will take time to clear, she said the State Department is in the process of hiring extra personnel to help.

As COVID constraints lift, “we are pouring staff, both adjudicators and contractors, back into the office at agencies across the country,” Arndt said. When asked about the amount of people that will be added to the endeavor, Arndt replied that more than 150 people will be brought back to work at 21 different organizations across the country.

“We’re looking at restoring pre-pandemic staffing levels and hiring extra government and contractor personnel,” Arndt added. Later in the meeting, she indicated that additional employees would be employed in addition to those who were impacted when the pandemic disrupted their normal work routine.

She believes it is critical to have personnel ready to process passport applications in person.

She believes it is critical to have personnel ready to process passport applications in person.

"To process passports, passport specialists must be physically present at the office. "They aren't processing from home or remotely," Arndt explained. For passports, officials are "maintaining very high levels of security and privacy protection."