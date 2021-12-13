Desperate Central American migrants put their lives on the line for a shot at the American dream.

Mexican officials detained a “migrant caravan” carrying more than 1,000 individuals as it entered Mexico City on Sunday. A tractor trailer transporting 166 migrants went over in the state of Chiapas last week, killing 55 people.

“I remember the people screaming when the trailer toppled — and nothing else, just screaming,” Salvin Lanuza, a passenger on the truck destined for the United States, told Costa Rica’s Tico Times.

These occurrences represent record-breaking migration trends, and they add to the 1,121 persons who have died attempting to travel to the United States this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

As a result of these horrific incidents, Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has encouraged US authorities to reconsider their immigration rules and work to solve the underlying root of these migrations: desperation and despair.

“Coercive measures will not address the migrant problem; possibilities for job and well-being will,” he stated. “People don’t leave their villages for fun; they do it because they have to.” Poverty, corruption, violence, and the aftermath of major weather disasters, according to the National Institute of Migrant, have prompted recent migration waves.

Thousands of people have chosen to migrate by foot or bus from countries like Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, which often lack the infrastructure to support all of their citizens. They are risking their lives not only for a “better future,” but also because staying in their home countries could put them in danger.

“You can’t get forward in Guatemala,” said Esvin Chipel Tzoy, a Guatemalan student who was on the bus when it collapsed. “I wanted to go for that American ideal,” he told The New York Times. Erlinda Lopez, who escaped Nicaragua with her 10-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son, expressed a similar feeling to Reuters, saying, “All we want to do is get to our destination [the United States]and start a family. We yearn to be liberated.” According to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, if the conditions that cause migration continue, not only will more people opt to migrate, but they will also be more vulnerable to violence, malnutrition, and exploitation.

“Migratory alternatives and legal routes are needed to avert tragedies like this,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees tweeted after the occurrences last week.

