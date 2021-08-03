DeSantis Won’t Let ‘Woke Ideologues’ Get Away With It Hurt Israel and Florida are planning to divest from Ben & Jerry’s.

Due to Ben & Jerry’s parent company’s decision to close its business in contested Israeli regions, Florida is moving to withdraw public resources from the company.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the State Board of Administration has added Unilever of London to its list of “scrutinized firms” that boycott Israel.

“The state of Florida will not allow discrimination against the state of Israel or the Israeli people as a matter of law or principle,” the Republican governor said in a statement. “I will not sit by when woke corporate ideologues attempt to boycott and divest from our ally, Israel.”

If Ben & Jerry’s does not change its viewpoint, Florida will not invest in or contract with Unilever or its subsidiaries. Last month, the ice cream company said it would stop selling its products in contested Israeli territories, including the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the firm’s founders, wrote in a recent New York Times opinion piece that while they no longer manage the company, they support the action in Israel because it reflects their progressive principles. The firm has a long history of supporting social justice causes.

“We, too, are proud Jews. It’s always been a part of who we are and how we’ve identified ourselves. Israel was one of our first abroad markets as our company began to expand internationally. The founders stated, “We were supporters of the State of Israel at the time, and we remain supporters of the State of Israel now.” “However, just as we have challenged policies of the US government, it is conceivable to support Israel while opposing some of its policies.”

Dove personal care products, Lipton tea, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Sunlight soap, and, of course, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream are just a few of the 400 brands owned by Unilever.

In response to a request for comment in Florida on Tuesday, the corporation did not immediately react. Despite Ben & Jerry’s decision to discontinue some sales in Israel, Unilever’s CEO, Alan Jope, declared last week that the company is “totally committed” to conducting business there.

Officials in Florida said the business told them in a teleconference on Wednesday that it had no plans to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.