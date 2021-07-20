DeSantis warns that if cruise ship restrictions are imposed, he will take the case to the Supreme Court.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to take the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) pandemic restrictions on cruise ships all the way to the Supreme Court.

The state of Florida sued the CDC in April, claiming that Congress had never given it the authority to regulate health and safety requirements on cruise ships, as directed by the governor. He claimed that the CDC’s limits were unconstitutional and detrimental to Florida’s economy.

In June, a federal district court granted the state a preliminary injunction against the CDC, but the CDC appealed. In a 2-1 judgment published the day before the injunction was supposed to take force, a three-judge appellate court panel postponed the order.

DeSantis promised on Monday that he would appeal the ruling all the way to the Supreme Court so that cruise ships may operate without interference from the CDC.

