DeSantis is requesting funding from the federal government so that private companies can transport migrants out of Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asked the federal government for $8 million on Friday to hire private transportation companies to remove migrants out of the state.

DeSantis’ request is part of a package of legislative reforms he wants passed to counter President Joe Biden’s immigration policy and fight back “against the Biden border catastrophe,” according to him.

“Dealing with the aftermath from the Biden administration’s dangerous border policies is one of the priorities that we’ve been working on for many months now, and we’ll continue to work with the Legislature when they return,” DeSantis said Friday during a news conference in Jacksonville.

The governor of Massachusetts, a Republican, recommended sending migrants to “Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard or some of these areas.” The next day, that border would be secure.” His anti-immigration agenda also forbids state and local governments from collaborating with organizations that assist “illegal aliens” in resettling in Florida. In addition, the governor recommended mandating that immigrant status information be collected at the time of arrests and convictions by jails and courts.

He also wants to strengthen Florida’s E-Verify procedures by designating the Department of Economic Opportunity as “an agency eligible to conduct enforcement.”

“We’re going to supply resources and money to enable us to obtain what we [want].” “We don’t want to encourage people to enter the state illegally,” the governor stated on Friday.

There were no details provided on how the proposed immigration reforms will be implemented in Florida, including how unauthorized individuals will be tracked and moved out of the state.

According to the Miami Herald, the Legislature must first approve the funds and details of the proposed program before it can put into effect.

DeSantis also proposed amending Florida’s sanctuary cities statute, which prohibits contractors involved in “illegal immigration” from doing any business in the state.

“We simply cannot do business with organizations who are knowingly and carelessly supporting the unlawful entry of people into our state,” he said. Those “engaged in assisting illegal migration into Florida” will have to pay restitution, according to him.

“We’ll make sure that if a local jurisdiction isn’t cooperating with state law enforcement in our investigation into whether or not someone has been brought, we’ll take action.” This is a condensed version of the information.