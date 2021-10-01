DeSantis declares his candidacy for re-election in 2022 and dodges questions about a presidential run.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will run for re-election in 2022, but he is avoiding queries about a prospective presidential candidacy for the time being.

DeSantis told Sean Hannity of Fox News that he will run for reelection next year. In 2018, DeSantis narrowly defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum by less than a half-percentage point.

The Florida governor has received widespread plaudits from conservatives for his management of the coronavirus outbreak, and former President Donald Trump has previously stated that if he runs for president again, he would consider him as a running mate.

However, during an appearance on Hannity on Wednesday, DeSantis shrugged aside queries about a presidential run in 2024. He stated, “I’m not thinking anything other than completing my job.” “In Florida, we have a lot of things going on.”

DeSantis stated that he will focus on school board elections in addition to the gubernatorial race. Florida has outlawed the teaching of critical race theory in schools and has barred funds from flowing to districts that implement mask mandates.

“I want to make sure that individuals aren’t endorsing critical race theory, and that parents can send their children to school the manner they choose,” the governor stated.

Returning to the 2024 topic, DeSantis stated, “There are a lot of major challenges.” That is a long way off. It’s not something I’m anticipating.”

DeSantis and Trump are virtually tied in a new poll of potential Republican presidential contenders. Trump’s approval rating has dropped 20 points since July, while DeSantis’ has risen 13 points.

According to the poll, which was done for former national security adviser John Bolton’s political action committee by Republican pollster Carter Wrenn, 26.2 percent of Republican voters backed Trump. With 25.2 percent of the vote, DeSantis came in second.

However, a poll of just Florida voters indicated that the majority of people do not want DeSantis to run for president.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll issued last month, 59 percent of respondents do not want DeSantis to run for president, while 35 percent do.

More voters felt DeSantis deserved another term as governor, 48 percent to 45 percent.

Nikki Fried, Florida's Agriculture Commissioner, has formally entered the governor's race.