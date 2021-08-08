DeSantis and Abbott are “hurting people” with COVID “disinformation,” according to the president of the Teachers Union.

On NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, the president of the country’s second-largest teachers union chastised prominent Republican governors for disseminating false information about COVID-19.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, are “hurting people” by disseminating falsehoods about COVID-19. She went on to say that the pandemic’s public health problem is being infected by politics.

“The disinformation campaign, and what people like Governor Abbott and Governor DeSantis are doing, they’re endangering people’s public health,” she told host Chuck Todd.

Weingarten also chastised Fox News for their pandemic coverage, which she claimed spreads misinformation, but praised anchor Sean Hannity for a widely watched piece last month in which he said it “certainly makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated.”

She stated, “People need to hear that.”

Todd also inquired about Weingarten’s position on whether or not teachers should be obliged to be flu-vaccinated.

Weingarten informed him that she feels that, “on a personal level,” “we ought to be working with our employersâ€”not opposing themâ€”on vaccine mandates and all of their vaccine policies. She said she’s calling her leadership together to discuss a policy on the subject that was passed in October.

She went on to say that she appreciates the importance of religious and health exemptions, and that there are methods to accommodate various demands, such as enabling unvaccinated teachers to choose for regular testing.

“On these vaccine policies, you have to work together,” she remarked.

Weingarten applauded teachers for getting vaccinated, claiming that they are among the most immunized professions. She described instructors as “heroes” who have “tried to help in any way they can.”

She stated, “My members have stepped forward.” “While 90% of the teachers have received the vaccine, I believe that conditions have changed and that vaccination is now a societal obligation. And the fact that children under the age of 12 are not able to get vaccinated weighs hard on my mind.”

She believes that combining vaccinations with masks will help safeguard youngsters who are unable to receive vaccinations. She stated that the most important goal is to get students back into schools.

“Getting kids back in school is the number one priority,” she says. This is a condensed version of the information.