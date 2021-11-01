Derrick Henry’s MVP campaign and the Titans’ Super Bowl hopes are on hold due to foot surgery.

Since 1999, the Tennessee Titans haven’t been to the Super Bowl. If there was ever a reason to believe that the AFC’s current No. 1 seed could make it this year, it would be running back Derrick Henry.

By a huge margin, he now leads the league in carries and yards. After leading the NFL in rushing for the second year in a row, Henry was voted Associated Press offensive player of the year last season. However, he injured his right foot in Sunday’s win against the Indianapolis Colts, was placed on injured reserve Monday, and will have foot surgery on Tuesday, thereby putting the Titans’ chances of making their first Super Bowl trip in almost two decades on hold. Henry’s return is yet to be determined.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday, “Whenever that is, that’s when it’ll be.” “He’ll be around our team as soon as he can, I’m sure. I know how significant that is to him. That, I’m sure, will be critical to our team’s success. We’ll have to go on from here. Unfortunately, we’ll have to move forward without him for the time being and not look back.” Tennessee has won four straight games to move to the top of the AFC South, thanks in large part to Henry’s efforts. He’s about 300 yards ahead of the NFL’s second-leading rusher. This season, the Titans are second in rushing yards and touchdowns as a team. Tennessee has a higher number of running touchdowns than passing touchdowns.

Without Henry, Tennessee’s path to the Super Bowl becomes considerably more difficult, while other AFC contenders get an advantage.

Following a 34-31 overtime triumph in Indianapolis, Henry underwent testing on Monday to determine the seriousness of his injuries. Henry was placed on injured reserve by the Titans on Monday afternoon.

Vrabel said he knows Henry will do everything he can to get back on the Titans’ side (6-2). Doctors will set a timeframe for Henry’s recuperation and possible return, according to Vrabel, but he won’t necessarily follow it.

The Titans have nine games left to play this season, including a bye on December 2. Within their division, the incumbent AFC South champions have a three-game advantage and the tiebreaker.

