Deputies said a 7-year-old was shot with a shotgun by a younger sibling while the caregiver slept.

A 7-year-old boy was shot early Thursday morning in Florida, according to local authorities, in an event that occurred as a result of a younger youngster having unsupervised access to a shotgun.

Authorities from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they were summoned to a home in the Southport area shortly before 2 a.m. local time to investigate a “medical issue,” according to a Facebook post. Deputies arrived at the home and discovered a 7-year-old “bleeding on the bathroom floor, being held by a caregiver,” according to the report.

Authorities said the blood came from a gunshot wound, but they didn’t say where the wound occurred. Medical workers were dispatched to the incident and arrived “within minutes” to transport the victim to a nearby hospital.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for comment on the child’s condition, but did not respond in time for publication.

According to the Facebook post, the infant who was shot was cared for by a 32-year-old lady named Kayla Tully. Authorities reported five youngsters, all under the age of ten, were present at the time of the event.

Tully was asleep on a couch inside the residence at the time of the shooting, according to deputies who interviewed him to gather more about the events leading up to the shooting.

According to the post, she was awakened by another child who informed her that the victim had been shot. “Tully indicated that she was not aware of the gunshot.”

Officials from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Units, as well as the Bay County Department of Children and Families, examined the event further, according to deputies.

“It is suspected the 7-year-old was shot by a younger sibling with the unattended gun as Tully slept,” deputies said based on their findings. The age of the younger youngster thought to be involved was not specified by authorities.

Tully told officers she kept a loaded weapon near the back entrance of the house on a “regular” basis. Tully claimed that a dog inside the house had been shot before the youngster was shot. This is a condensed version of the information.