Deposits for Champlain Towers South repairs will be returned to condo owners on the beach.

According to the Associated Press, some former residents of the Surfside, Florida, condominium will receive $2.4 million in deposits after the reimbursement was authorized by a judge. The deposits were made by condo owners to help pay for the building’s $15 million in critical renovations.

The same judge, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman, approved a sale of the Champlain Towers South property on Wednesday, with money going to those affected by the collapse. According to the Associated Press, court records indicate that the property may sell for between $100 million and $110 million.

The buildings’ fall has prompted inspections of other older structures. Officials said two high-rises in Miami-Dade County have been evacuated, as well as a three-story apartment building in the county that was evacuated after a partial roof collapse.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

WSVN helicopter footage from the building with the partial roof collapse revealed that a long section of roof overhang had fallen off one side of the complex to the ground below. There were no signs of the roof collapsing into any of the flats. The damage to the building’s exterior, according to fire rescue spokesman Erika Benitez, was minor.

Human remains recovered from the Champlain Towers South condo debris are nearing completion. On Thursday, Miami-Dade police identified six more victims, bringing the total number of confirmed dead to 92. At least 240 people related to the building have been identified, with only a few still listed as “missing” or “potentially unaccounted for.”

The effort of identifying casualties had become increasingly complex, according to a county statement released late Thursday, relying mainly on the medical examiner’s office and professional technical and scientific work. As recovery efforts continue, more than 26 million pounds of rubble and concrete have been removed.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined, despite multiple previous indications of serious structural problems at the 40-year-old structure.