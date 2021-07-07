Departments Struggle to Fund Cybersecurity in the Face of Calls to Defund Police

As the United States approaches primary season in preparation for the 2022 elections, stories about rising crime rates continue to emerge as a source of political angst.

Following the protests in response to the death of George Floyd and subsequent calls to defund the police, Republican leaders such as Mitch McConnell have linked what he perceives as a “explosion of violent crime” to calls to “defund the police.”

Homicides in the United States increased by roughly 25% in 2020, according to early FBI figures, resulting in an additional 4,000 to 5,000 murders. Although the FBI does not announce official totals until the fall, the figure may change, the Gun Violence Archive reported 611 mass shootings in 2020, which is higher than the previous two years’ totals. According to AH Datalytics, murder is expected to increase by 17% in 2021.

While gun violence and violent crime will continue to be major political issues for lawmakers and police forces across the country, a new type of crime is emerging as a security threat to law enforcement in the United States, and it’s one that many police stations are less prepared to deal with than the threat of an armed shooter: a cybersecurity attack.

The FBI has recorded a 300 percent rise in cybercrime since the beginning of the pandemic. Some of these high-profile attacks were directed at the country’s law enforcement agencies. Ransomware hackers claimed to have stolen 250GB of data from the D.C. police department in May. In July of last year, hackers claimed to have stolen records from the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office in Texas and released them online. In late winter, the Azusa Police Department in California was subjected to a cyberattack.

The Azusa Police Department did not respond to this website’s request for comment in time for publication, and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., declined to comment.

Sheriff Ray Sappington of Cooke County, who took office after the attack, sent the following statement to this website:

“I contacted the IT department, and they said it was sent to the FBI at the moment the event occurred,” he told This website. “The FBI conducted an investigation and advised against discussing the issue with the media or press.”

