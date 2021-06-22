De’ondre Jermirris White, a suspect in the mass shooting in Austin, is described as “armed and dangerous.”

De’Ondre Jermirris White, 19, has been identified as a third suspect in the recent mass shooting in Texas by the Austin Police Department.

“Last night, a third warrant for the shooting event was issued for De’Ondre Jermirris White,” Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon stated during a press conference on Tuesday. He was born on January 23, 2002, and is a Black man…. The charge is murder, and the bond is $1 million.”

“At the moment, Mr. White is exceptional. He is not being held in custody…. “This person is armed and dangerous, and he or she is now on the run,” Chacon said. “And if you see him, we ask that you do not try to intervene or put yourself in danger. “Call the cops.”

“Our investigation has revealed that White is responsible for the murder of Mr. Douglas Kantor as well as shooting many, if not all, of our shooting victims,” Chacon continued, adding that “witness interviews, ballistic evidence, video evidence, and the suspect’s positions” assisted police in their investigation.

The Austin Police Department made the news on Tuesday, several days after a mass shooting in the 400 block of E. 6th Street on June 12. Officers were sent to the area at 1:24 a.m. local time on June 12 after reports of multiple bullets fired towards a throng of people, according to police.

According to authorities, 15 people were shot and 13 of them were in stable condition. Another victim, who has not been recognized, is still in serious condition, while Kantor, who was identified by police, died as a result of his injuries.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Chacon explained that police had learnt from investigations that the mass shooting was the result of a fight between two groups of teens.

Police previously arrested an unidentified juvenile, who was charged with deadly conduct, and a 17-year-old identified as Jeremiah Roshawn Leland James Tabb, who was charged with aggravated assault.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Travis County District Attorney Jos Garza said that the charges against the unidentified juvenile and Tabb were being dropped.

“At this time in the inquiry, dismissing these charges is in the best interests of the investigation and ensuring that we can provide the best case possible.” This is a condensed version of the information.