Denver Riggleman, a former Republican congressman, Pelosi has asked her to join the 1/6 Committee.

Former Republican Representative Denver Riggleman has been named to the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California. As a senior technical advisor, Riggleman will join the committee’s senior staff.

Pelosi also invited Joseph Maher, the Principal Deputy General Counsel of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to join the committee’s senior staff.

In 2018, Riggleman was a Republican representative from Virginia in Congress. In 2020, he lost his primary re-election effort. Prior to that, he worked in data analytics as an Air Force intelligence officer. In 2007, he formed Analytics Warehouse LLC, a contractor that provided intelligence analysis and national defense expertise to the National Security Agency.

“Doing this might be one of the biggest things I’ve ever done in my life,” Riggleman said in a video posted Friday announcing his membership in the January 6 committee. This includes deploying over two decades ago, shortly after 9/11.”

“We don’t have to worry about the color of our jerseys or whether our name starts with a R or a D anymore,” he added. “I want to give everyone my word that I intend to conduct myself in a professional, honest, and ethical manner.”

Maher joined the DHS in 2003, during Republican President George W. Bush’s administration. After working as a lawyer at an international business, he has since served the DHS in a variety of legal capacities.

In a statement released Friday, committee chairman Bennie Thompson praised both Riggleman and Maher for joining the committee.

“They recognize how dangerous our democracy was on January 6th, and I applaud their determination to ensuring we never see another day like that,” Thompson wrote.

Riggleman’s inclusion was also recommended by Republican Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, according to Thompson’s statement.

On the main nine-member committee, Cheney and Republican Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger are the only two Republicans. On July 27, the committee convened its first hearing. Officers from the United States Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. testified about the violence they witnessed on January 6 and the issues they’ve faced subsequently.

The House of Representatives impeached Republican President Donald Trump in January for encouraging the violence.