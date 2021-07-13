Dentists warn against the new TikTok trend of using Mr. Clean magic erasers to clean teeth.

Several dentists have spoken out against a dangerous new viral trend: using a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser to clean one’s teeth. While this may seem self-evident, the trend has gained a lot of traction on TikTok, with the original video receiving over 255,000 likes since it was posted in June.

Heather Dunn, the user who initially provided the deadly “advice,” did so in a video. While the method may be criticized by specialists, she claims that her dentists have congratulated her for having “the healthiest, strongest, cleanest teeth.”

Dunn later refutes dentists’ typical advice to use fluoride to keep teeth clean and healthy. She also claims to have been utilizing a coconut oil and Magic Eraser combination for the past two years.

“Yes, I’m ready for all the dentists who will come on here and say, ‘Don’t do that, she’s insane!’ Dunn says in the TikTok video, “I don’t care.”

Mr. Clean’s Magic Eraser cleaning pads are made of melamine foam, which is known to include formaldehyde-copolymers and sulfuric acid. In the funeral industry, formaldehyde is commonly used to embalm and preserve corpses for exhibition. Mr. Clean’s parent firm, Proctor & Gamble, told the Miami Herald that the formaldehyde-copolymers in Magic Erasers aren’t the same as regular formaldehyde and offer “no health or safety issues.”

Melamine pads work similarly to sandpaper in that they may remove difficult home stains and debris. Mr. Clean Magic Eraser’s label specifically states that it should not be used on “skin or other body parts.”

In reaction to Dunn’s film, Benjamin Winters, a Texas-based orthodontist, created a video reminding viewers that Magic Erasers should never be used on teeth. On YouTube, Winters’ video has been seen over 1.5 million times.

Winters says, “A Magic Eraser is actually made of melanine [sic]foam.” “It’s basically glass-hard foam that serves as an extremely abrasive sandpaper, so your teeth are white because you scrubbed off all the enamel. So, yeah, this isn’t a good idea.”

According to WHAS11 News, another dental specialist, Charlie Cooper, believes the sulfuric acid in Magic Erasers may have caused the problem. This is a condensed version of the information.