Demonstrators will call for Andrew Cuomo’s resignation outside his Manhattan office, according to the latest updates.

Protesters will gather outside New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Manhattan office on Wednesday morning to demand his resignation following the release of a report by state Attorney General Letitia James alleging he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Curtis Sliwa, a mayoral candidate in New York City, will lead the demonstration. Cuomo was “so eager to be judgemental” when other politicians were accused of sexual harassment, Sliwa said in a video message released after the reports were released on Tuesday.

“I don’t know what more to say if this isn’t a statement of why Cuomo must resign. “He has a large list of persons who he claims should have been forced to resign or should not have been considered for election office,” Sliwa added in the statement.

Cuomo might “do us all a great favor” by quitting now, Sliwa suggested.

Despite Cuomo’s repeated denials of sexual harassment allegations, Sliwa joined a growing chorus of legislators and public figures asking for his resignation. President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, and a slew of other Democrats and Republicans are among those on the list.

