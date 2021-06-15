Democrats Unveil Bill to Decriminalize Drug Possession and Expunge Records at the Federal Level

Democrats unveiled a bill on Tuesday to remove federal criminal sanctions for drug possession, just days before the 50th anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s declaration of the “war on drugs.”

The Drug Policy Reform Act (DPRA) would legalize personal use possession of all scheduled drugs, including marijuana, heroin, and cocaine, and provide for automatic expungement of records and resentencing for people serving time for drug-related arrests. It would also make it illegal to refuse employment, immigration status, public benefits, voting rights, and other rights based on a drug possession conviction.

Representatives Cori Bush of Missouri and Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey introduced legislation that urges for the government to take a more health-centered approach to addressing substance misuse.

In a statement, Coleman stated, “The United States has not merely failed in how we carried out the War on Drugs—the War on Drugs has stood as a stain on our national conscience since its very beginnings.”

On June 17, it will be 50 years since Nixon declared narcotics to be “America’s number one public enemy.” According to the Drug Policy Alliance, drug offenses have been the top cause of arrests in the United States since then. Drug law offenses resulted in almost 1.5 million arrests in 2019.

“This punitive approach produces additional misery, encourages substance use, and leaves millions of people living in shame and isolation with minimal help and healing,” Bush said in a statement.

“It’s time to prioritize wellness and compassion above trauma and punishment,” the representative concluded.

The Attorney General’s power and criteria for classifying substances would be transferred to the Secretary of Health and Human Services under the DPRA (HHS).

The Department of Health and Human Services would be in charge of preparing a report on the benchmark quantity for personal use drug possession, as well as recommendations for avoiding prosecution of those who possess or distribute personal use quantities of each drug.

The bill also directs the Department of Health and Human Services to create a grant program to encourage projects that increase access to substance abuse treatment, connect people to harm reduction services, and lessen the criminalization of drug users.

Last year, Oregon became the first state in the country to decriminalize the possession of hard substances including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine in small amounts.

