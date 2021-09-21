Democrats should wait until inflation slows before passing a $3.5 trillion budget bill, according to Manchin.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat, has urged that Democrats in Congress delay passing their $3.5 trillion infrastructure program until inflation falls.

Manchin told CNN reporter Manu Raju, “Let’s wait and see what we need.” Democrats, according to Manchin, must keep an eye on inflation to see if it is “transitory or not.”

“Right now, inflation is still high, and we now know that natural gas costs in West Virginia are higher than they’ve ever been,” Manchin stated. “And the folks who have to pay the most are the ones who can’t afford it.” So we’ve got to be concerned about everything.”

Democrats would have “better ideas” on how to proceed after “a little bit longer” observation of inflation, according to Manchin. He didn’t say how long Democrats should hold off on voting on the infrastructure measure.

Conservatives are concerned that Biden’s trillion-dollar proposal will raise inflation, as Manchin has stated.

Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill would fund key Democratic priorities such as free community college, childcare credits, Medicare expansion, green cards for some undocumented immigrants, a child tax credit, a tax increase on large corporations and the wealthy, and other initiatives.

The initiative is seen as a key component of President Joe Biden’s and the Democratic Party’s strategy in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections.

During a recession, government spending normally helps the economy recover, but during an expansion, government expenditure tends to raise inflation. Rising inflation threats have also been blamed on supply limitations caused by the pandemic and labor shortages.

Biden recognized that inflation is growing during a CNN Town Hall in July. “The vast majority of specialists, including Wall Street, are predicting that long-term inflation is highly unlikely to get out of hand,” he continued.

In early August, Manchin stated that “out of respect for my colleagues,” he will vote in favor of starting the $3.5 trillion infrastructure budget reconciliation process.

Democrats want to use the budget reconciliation procedure to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill, which only takes a simple majority vote in the Senate to pass. The Senate is currently evenly split between the Republican and Democratic caucuses, with 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats.

As a result, the Democrats would require all 50 votes. This is a condensed version of the information.