Democrats should consider ‘What Would Mitch Do?’ says Jim Acosta. Filibustering is no longer an option.

When it comes to the filibuster, CNN’s Jim Acosta has pushed Democrats to think about what Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would do if he were in their shoes.

Acosta said Democrats had been “outmaneuvered” by McConnell in a segment on Saturday, detailing how a “hard-right” Supreme Court appeared prepared to uphold a Mississippi abortion legislation that could shred or overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Despite losing the popular vote, former President Donald Trump was able to appoint three conservative justices to the Supreme Court because to an electoral college victory in 2016.

“A new, hard-right Supreme Court appears ready to turn back the clock to the 1970s,” he stated, despite the fact that Americans have overwhelmingly chosen Democrats for president over the last three decades. “It’s like if Americans wanted The West Wing but got That Seventies Show instead.” Acosta: Democrats may consider this: What would Mitch McConnell do if he were in their shoes? Would we expect him to let the filibuster stand, knowing what we know now? Is the filibuster more essential than the right to vote, the right to vote, the right to vote… pic.twitter.com/90ZwDIoAdT Acyn (@Acyn) (@Acyn) (@Acyn) (@Acyn) 4 December 2021 McConnell “has been plotting a dominant conservative majority on the Supreme Court for years,” according to Acosta. After the death of Antonin Scalia in February 2016, McConnell, then Senate Majority Leader, blocked former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, claiming that a vacancy could not be filled during an election year.

Four years later, just days before the 2020 election, McConnell backed Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.

Another Trump-appointed justice, Brett Kavanaugh, had praised Roe as “an important precedent” during his confirmation hearing, but appeared to indicate during oral arguments earlier this week that he was inclined to preserve Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

“The majority of Americans oppose reversing Roe v. Wade, according to polls,” Acosta remarked. “Other states are likely to outlaw abortion if Roe is overturned or gutted. Is there a plan in place for enforcing that? At this point, what can Democrats say? I suppose life is a Mitch?” However, the grim reality is that Democrats are losing ground. This is a condensed version of the information.