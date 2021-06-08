Democrats must stop ‘virtue signaling,’ according to Don Lemon, and it’s not about ‘who’s more woke.’

CNN’s Don Lemon recently stated that Democrats should act more like Republicans in terms of understanding how to win elections, rather than focusing on “who’s more woke” than the next person.

Lemon made the remark while addressing former President Barack Obama’s recent CNN interview on Monday night.

Lemon informed coanchor Chris Cuomo that “the more people see” of Obama, “the better,” implying that people have been seeking explanations on some of his decisions while in office. Because he was the country’s first Black president, Lemon highlighted that Obama faced “conflicts and impediments” that others did not.

“There will be some criticism that he could have done more and knew better, that Republicans refused to work with him, and this should be a lesson for Joe Biden,” Lemon added.

Cuomo went on to say that Obama’s interview demonstrated that the former president can identify what’s wrong with “the state of play” in the Democratic Party now, but “doesn’t prescribe a remedy,” which Cuomo claims is a typical problem.

Cuomo stated the Democrats have a hard time passing laws, such as garnering 60 votes to stop a filibuster, because they are a “open hand” and “splayed.” The GOP, on the other hand, is a “fist” that “comes at you as one because they play to win.”

Cuomo also stated that the Democrats do not now understand “how to win” in this political climate.

“I’ve been saying it for a long time and getting blasted for it, even from Democrats who are currently in power and unhappy,” Lemon wrote in a lengthy response.

“I just think Republicans are better if you look at simply the basic politics of it, which I have said.” That doesn’t make them better people… But they’re better at politicking and sticking together than we are.

“Republicans have a tendency to fall in line. Democrats don’t think so. That was one of the points made by the former president. Democrats frequently apply purity tests to everything and are holier-than-thou in many areas. And that’s something you can’t have,” Lemon remarked.

"The first rule of politics that Democrats must learn is that politics is all about winning." It's not about prevailing in debates; it's about prevailing in elections. It's not about who you are.