Democrats made voting in Virginia easier, but the GOP still won, undermining Trump’s claims.

Despite former President Donald Trump’s claims that election reforms pushed through by Virginia’s Democratic lawmakers would prevent the GOP from ever controlling the state, Republicans came out on top this week.

Trump asserted in March 2020 that changes like the ones achieved by Democrats in Virginia would ensure that “you’d never have another Republican elected in our nation.” Similarly, the former president and his Republican allies have claimed that similar election modifications in states around the country helped Democrats “rig” the 2020 election. The election results in Virginia this week contradict those predictions.

Multiple pieces of voter legislation were passed by the Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly, making it easier for Virginians to vote. Among other notable improvements, the state’s voter ID requirement was repealed, Election Day was declared a state holiday, and early voting was significantly expanded.

Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, said in April 2020 when he signed part of the amendments into law, “Voting is a basic right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making it simpler to cast a ballot, not harder.”

More amendments were pushed through by the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year. These included removing the requirement that an absentee ballot be signed by a witness, extending early in-person voting to Sundays, and enabling curbside voting. Some of these changes are part of voting rights legislation that Democrats in Congress are attempting to pass despite Republican opposition.

In other areas where Republicans are in power, such as Florida and Texas, state governments have taken steps to restrict voting rights, such as tightening voter ID requirements and reversing early voting, among other things. Despite the fact that several assessments have demonstrated that voter fraud is extremely rare in US elections, Republicans have argued that these reforms are necessary to make elections more safe.

Republicans won control of the state’s executive branch and knocked Democrats’ dominance of the state’s House of Delegates in Virginia, where Democrats mostly pushed through their planned election reforms. The Democratic Party’s election modifications do not appear to have stifled Republican support. In this week’s election, voter turnout increased significantly, hitting its greatest level in a Virginia gubernatorial race. This is a condensed version of the information.