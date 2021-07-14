Democrats in the Senate Announce a $3.5 Trillion Budget Deal

Senate Democrats have revealed a $3.5 trillion budget accord that prioritizes President Joe Biden’s agenda items.

According to the Associated Press, the plan, which has only been approved by Democratic members of the Senate budget committee, would fund efforts to address climate change, enhance infrastructure and broadband internet, assist child and elder care, and other Democratic agenda items.

The budget may be able to pass the upper chamber of Congress without the approval of any of the Senate’s 50 Republican members. To do so, the budget would have to be presented as a budget resolution, and it would have to be approved by all 50 members of the Senate’s Democratic caucus.

Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) are both Democrats, but it’s uncertain whether they’ll vote for the budget. Both senators have previously blocked attempts to enact major legislation without bipartisan support.

On Tuesday, while accompanied by 11 Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee, Schumer stated, “We are quite pleased of our approach.” “We recognize that we have a long way to go. We’re going to finish this for the purpose of making the lives of ordinary Americans a lot better.”

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.