Democrats in Texas leave the state legislature to oppose an election bill, instead flying to Washington, D.C.

Democrats in Texas are skipping a special session of the state legislature in order to prevent a Republican-led elections measure from becoming law, instead going to Washington, D.C.

At least 58 Democratic members of the state House of Representatives intend to depart Austin on Monday to deny Republicans a quorum, thereby blocking numerous initiatives, including a broad electoral reform law.

To undertake state business in either chamber, the legislature must have a quorum of two-thirds of its members present, according to the Texas Constitution. Absent legislators may be legally obliged to return to the state capital or face arrest if they attempt to flee the country.

The delegation will fly to Washington, D.C., aboard a pair of private jets chartered specifically for the occasion, to urge their federal colleagues to adopt federal voting legislation.

State Democrats had already staged a walkout in the final minutes of the regular session to deny a quorum, forcing Republicans to adjourn without passing the key piece of legislation, but Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session, which began last week and could last weeks, effectively forcing lawmakers to stay out of Texas until it goes on recess.

The last time Texas Democrats failed to form a quorum was in 2003, when more than 50 Democrats fled to New Mexico and Oklahoma to oppose a redistricting plan endorsed by the Republican majority. The measure eventually passed both the House and the Senate, which are both controlled by Republicans.

This time, Democrats are fleeing to prevent the passage of a voting measure that is one of the most comprehensive attempts to restrict voting rights across the country.

Republicans pushed through a pair of voting laws over the weekend that impose stricter identity requirements for mail-in voting, limit some early voting choices, and create new criminal penalties. Starting Tuesday, the final vote was likely to take place.

Other Republican-backed bills that would prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in public schools, tighten abortion restrictions, prohibit transgender athletes from participating in school sports, and make it more difficult for people who have not been convicted to post bail are also being abandoned by state Democrats.

Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman, told Vote Beat on Sunday that he thought Democrats would sit on the staircase. This is a condensed version of the information.