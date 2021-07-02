Democrats in Nevada are attempting to replicate Arpaio’s winning strategy in order to defeat another Sheriff Joe.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo hit all the right notes in his official announcement to run for governor of Nevada, right out of the gate, for a Republican navigating the post-Trump climate and aiming to run in 2022.

“Critical race theory”—Democratic lawmakers known as “The Squad” want to cut police funding—”zero tolerance” on illegal immigration On his way to home plate, he touched all three bases and denounced Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak’s “socialist” ideas.

It was an attitude that Nevada Democrats perceived as racist or at the very least racially coded, one that reminded them of a loathed character Democrats and activists worked hard to defeat in a nearby state—another Sheriff Joe—Joe Arpaio in Arizona.

Mi Familia Vota, a grassroots organization with a presence in Latino communities in crucial swing states, dubbed Lombardo a “extreme” politician.

“This Sheriff Joe want tobe will lose just like the other because Nevada will not back a racist, anti-immigrant candidate for governor,” said Cecia Alvarado, Mi Familia Vota’s Nevada state director.

She went on to say that because they don’t feel protected, the community will often not report crimes against them for fear of deportation.

“As sheriff, he had the potential to interact with the community, but he has established a law enforcement apparatus that scares our community,” she added.

Arpaio was defeated in part because Republicans had grown tired of his antics, but also because independents and voters believed he was out of touch with his constituents. However, Nevadans are less convinced of Lombardo’s beliefs, and he will rely on independents and Republicans in a state that President Joe Biden won by only 33,596 votes.

In 1988, Lombardo joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as a beat cop, eventually ascending through the ranks to become the department’s commander. While the job of sheriff is elected, it is nonpartisan, and Lombardo has been considered as a centrist whose political promise stems from his election as a Republican in Democratic-leaning Clark County, which contains Las Vegas.

The fact that he is suddenly name-checking Trump ideas like “zero tolerance” on immigration and other rightwing talking points in the Republican primaries, according to Democrats and activists who spoke with This website, is a. This is a condensed version of the information.