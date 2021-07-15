Democrats in Florida are pleading with Biden to come to the state to support Cuba’s fight for independence.

On Wednesday, Cuban exiles in Florida, joined by elected Democratic politicians, came up to a microphone and demanded leadership from President Joe Biden.

They demanded specific actions, including that he travel to Florida and use the pulpit to profess solidarity for the oppressed Cuban people.

State Senator Annette Taddeo, who represents District 40, a mainly Cuban-American district won by Donald Trump, was among the group that included Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“This is a watershed moment in history,” Taddeo said. “It’s a display of support, and I know the White House is working hard on it, but I believe actions speak louder than words, and we need to see deeds,” she said.

Mike Rivero, a founder of Cubanos con Biden during the campaign, saw the need to convey a message to the White House and took to Facebook with a post that began, “Dear President Biden.”

Rivero, who openly voted for Biden in November, claimed that Cuban-Americans who backed him were subjected to “harassment, contempt, and misery,” including being egged.

Rivero added, “We are asking you to come to Miami, the heart of the Cuban-American community, and hear the cries of our friends and family on the island.” “This is a point in history when the Cuban people have the opportunity for REAL change, and you have the authority and diplomatic clout to assist them through humanitarian aid and international pressure.”

A friend of Rivero’s, Jose Renelmo Castillo Palacios, a veteran of the Biden campaign, sent a similar note to the president. He told this website that Biden needs to go beyond his initial words on Cuba.

He stated, “We want President Biden to do more than just issue a press statement.” “A press release is insufficient.”

He emphasized that he and many other Cuban-Americans are asking for diplomatic pressure rather than military intervention. A presidential visit to Miami, he suggested, would have a massive domino effect.

“To bring together Cuban-American leaders 90 miles away from Cuba and listen to their pain gives a message that Cubans are not alone in their struggle,” Castillo Palacios said. “That gesture, that picture, of an American president 90 miles distant can be powerful and energizing to them.”

