Democrats in California are worried about voter turnout ahead of the recall election.

California Democrats are sweating it out ahead of a recall election that might force Governor Gavin Newsom out.

It may not be as straightforward as it appears to get Democrats to vote in the forthcoming election. Despite the fact that Democratic registration in the state is roughly double that of Republicans, polls shows that party leaders are concerned about Republicans’ determination to oust Newsom.

Democratic officials are concerned about complacency among Democrats who believe Newsom would win easily. The Associated Press spoke with some voters who indicated they planned to vote for Newsom, while others said they were aware of the recall but hadn’t made up their minds yet. Others were unaware of the election date or were uninterested in Newsom.

Interviews with around 20 people in Sacramento, Fresno, and Los Angeles have revealed the difficulties Newsom confronts only two weeks before ballots begin to arrive in voters’ mailboxes ahead of the September 14 election.

Dwayne Speed, a 37-year-old barber from Sacramento who is a registered Democrat but is considering moving to independent, is the type of voter Newsom wants to connect with. During the pandemic, he believes Newsom “pushed his own personal agenda.” However, he is not persuaded by recall advocates and has not yet determined how he would vote.

Speed said, “I want to know every single grounds on which they’re attempting to recall him.” “No one is going to have a task and complete it flawlessly.”

Newsom faces a number of difficulties, including the fact that voters aren’t used to votes in odd-numbered years, let alone in September. Many voters have shunned ad-supported television, and increasing coronavirus rates may make them reluctant to answer the door when a campaign worker knocks. However, every voter will receive a ballot in the mail, making it simple for them to participate.

The recall movement was initiated last year, before the pandemic spread, by inexperienced Republican organizers who successfully gathered more than the 1.5 million signatures required by state law to get it on the ballot. At first, their attempt was dismissed as a long shot that would receive little attention. However, after Newsom was photographed dining at the high-end French Laundry restaurant in Northern California, signatures soared.