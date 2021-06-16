Democrats have pressed Joe Biden to be tougher on Vladimir Putin than Obama and Trump.

Democratic lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to be tougher on Russian President Vladimir Putin than his predecessors ahead of his meeting with him this week. Unlike former President Donald Trump, who showed remarkable deference to Putin during his presidency, Biden has long expressed his skepticism of Putin, whom he has described as “a killer.”

Biden has also told the story of meeting Putin when he was vice president a decade ago and telling him, “I don’t think you have a soul.” ”

However, he will meet with Putin for the first time as commander-in-chief on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Russian hackers have been blamed for a series of cyberattacks on the US government and infrastructure since Biden took office, prompting several Democrats to call on the president to take more serious action against Russia than either Trump or former President Barack Obama. Rep.

spent the weekend in Washington, D.C. Jim Himes stated that he had “quarrelled” with three presidential administrations over the failure to put in place a deterrent to Russian cyberattacks.

A Connecticut congressman described Obama’s response to Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election as “a slap on the wrist” for Putin. During an appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Night In America, Hines told host Trey Gowdy, “When Obama was president and we had the election hack of 2016, Obama sent, I guess the number was 50 or so, so-called diplomats out of the country, that’s a slap on the wrist for Vladimir Putin,” “It is time for us to start extracting a very real price,” he continued.

“The oligarchs who support Vladimir Putin, the next time one of their businesses goes after or supports an entity that is attacking our critical infrastructure, let’s empty the guy’s bank account… I say that partly in jest because I’m not sure it’s a great idea, but my point is that we have offensive capabilities that we aren’t using.”

“We need to start using them so that we can create a deterrent and make people think twice about doing this.”

Hines’ remarks come after Sen. Bob Menendez urged Biden to impose sanctions on Russia for its actions.

Last week, Menendez gave a speech on the Senate floor,.. This is a condensed version of the information. 003