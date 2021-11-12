Democrats have ‘dragged their feet’ on racial justice, according to a co-founder of Black Lives Matter.

Ay Tometi, co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM), said President Joe Biden’s White House still has “a lot of work to do” and that Democrats have “dragged their feet” on topics that are essential to the group.

At the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, Tometi, who co-founded Black Lives Matter with Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors in 2013, told The Washington Newsday, “I think this administration has a long way to go.” “I understand there is still a long way to go.” Due to the narrow Democratic majority in each chamber, Biden’s ideas for policing and voting rights reform have stagnated in Congress. Republican opposition has been a major roadblock. Deliberations have erupted over the idea of defunding the police, a word that has polarized sentiment across the United States.

According to Reuters, Biden stated at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington in October, “I recognize the progress hasn’t been rapid enough.”

Biden claimed in a September statement that he will take executive action on police reform to honor “the name and memory of George Floyd,” who was killed during an arrest last year and provoked significant BLM protests.

“We need legislation to assure enduring and profound change,” Biden continued.

Despite BLM’s domestic and international influence—Tometi claims it is now the “biggest movement in the world”—it appears to lack a significant contact with those in positions of political power in the United States.

“The lines of communication with the administration and other persons in authority must be open,” Tometi stated. “There have been a few of us who have had some access, but we haven’t had the type of access that you would expect.” Their Feet Are Dragging Tometi admitted that the challenges confronting Black Americans “aren’t ones that can be solved by one party,” but he also accused the Democratic Party of being “slow” and “dragging their heels.” “If people want to be completely honest—and I’m going to be completely honest—our movement actually began when we had a Black president in power,” Tometi remarked.

“And absolutely, it grew, especially under Trump because of the reaction and criticism we saw.” But I believe it is beneficial to be reminded that we did not emerge at a specific moment. This is a condensed version of the information.