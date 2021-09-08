Democrats fear losing the Senate and 30 to 50 House seats as Biden’s popularity declines.

This wasn’t intended to happen.

After a Donald Trump presidency that saw crisis after scandal and seemed to thrive on turmoil, President Joe Biden was supposed to usher in a new era of adults in charge.

Democrats are concerned about a wipeout in the midterm elections next year, following a botched exit from Afghanistan that compounded Biden’s polling decline, which was exacerbated by the ongoing uphill battle against COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

Biden has a 45 percent approval rating, with 49 percent disapproving, according to FiveThirtyEight. These figures roughly resemble those of Bill Clinton at the same stage in his presidency, and they are worse than those of Barack Obama in 2009.

What difference does it make?

Because Clinton lost 54 seats in the House of Representatives and Obama lost 63.

Because of the party’s razor-thin majority in the House — only eight seats — one Democratic strategist told This website that the party had no room for error.

If Biden has 51 percent approval, the strategist says the party will be “competitive” in the midterm elections, with a high chance of winning if he has 53 percent, but a good chance of losing the House and Senate if he has 49 percent or below.

According to the source, swing districts are three to four points more Republican than national polling. “If Biden loses five to six percentage points in swing areas, Democrats will lose 30, 40, or 50 seats.”

These grim calculations are one of the reasons many vulnerable Democrats, or so-called frontliners, have become less enthusiastic about Biden’s big, ambitious progressive program, which includes a $3.5 trillion infrastructure and social spending package.

Senator Joe Manchin advocated for a “strategic delay on the budget-reconciliation legislation” that Democrats can pass with a simple majority in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last week.

Manchin mentioned the plan’s expenses as a possible reason for his disapproval.

“Now Democratic congressional leaders propose to pass the largest single spending bill in history with no regard for rising inflation, crippling debt, or the inevitability of future crises,” Manchin wrote, adding that ignoring the fiscal consequences of policy choices would leave the next generation of Americans with a “disastrous” future.

Manchin, according to Axios on Tuesday, would only back $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion of the deal.

Another soldier on the frontline. This is a condensed version of the information.