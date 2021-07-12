Democrats’ ‘Dishonest Efforts to Denigrate’ Trey Gowdy Barrett, Amy Coney

Trey Gowdy, a Fox News host, blasted Democrats on Sunday for their “dishonest efforts to discredit” Amy Coney Barrett, who was chosen to the United States Supreme Court by former President Donald Trump last October.

Some on the left attacked the decision at the time, saying that Barrett’s Catholic faith would affect her jurisprudence and that the country’s top court was too conservative.

Barrett was questioned in 2017 by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on how her faith might affect her judicial views, stating of her, “The dogma lives loudly within you.”

Barrett revealed last year that she served on the board of a network of private Christian schools linked with People of Praise, an Indiana-based religious organization, as a “handmaid,” a controversial title for high-ranking female officials in the group at the time.

The group opposes abortion, and the Associated Press reported in October, citing former People of Praise members, that men are divinely ordained as the “head” of both the family and the faith, and that wives must submit to them.

On his show Sunday Night in America, Gowdy analyzed Barrett’s performance as a Supreme Court justice, as well as other concerns such as police defunding.

“Democrats and the media, assuming they are two distinct things,” Gowdy remarked, “told you Amy Coney Barret was coming for all your rights ten months ago.” “Do you recall the hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee… Democrat senators warned you that this devoutly Catholic mother of seven was coming after your right to healthcare, vote, and contraception vote.”

Gowdy continued, “You were informed Judge Coney Barrett was going to send you back to the ‘Handmaid’s Tale.'” “Well, she recently ended her first term on the Supreme Court bench. Opinions have been issued, and they have been made public. Which of your rights have been taken away from you tonight, which of your rights has Justice Amy Coney Barrett taken away from you? I’m at a loss for words, and I haven’t heard a single apology for their dishonest attempts to denigrate.”

Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other left-leaning politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), are concerned that Barrett could jeopardize the Affordable Care Act, which has been narrowly passed twice.