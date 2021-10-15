Democrats’ Conundrum: How to Cut Costs from a Massive Social-Security-Net Expansion Plan.

Paid maternity leave or a specialized corps to combat climate change? Expanded health-care coverage for Medicare patients or universal pre-kindergarten? Is it better to have free community college or keep the child tax credit? Democrats in Washington are at a crossroads as they strive to trim down a contentious, enormous extension of the social safety net.

The idea, which is an important part of Biden’s program and covers many of his campaign promises, has been termed the Build Back Better agenda by Biden. It was originally anticipated to cost $3.5 trillion, and it covered climate change projects, family programs, and health-care programs, among other things.

But, after a months-long stalemate in Congress, Biden has admitted that the amount would have to be reduced if the bill is to pass.

“I’m certain we’re going to get it done—we’re not going to get $3.5 trillion; we’ll get less, but we’re going to get it,” Biden said at a press conference in Connecticut on Friday to promote the program. “And then we’ll go back and retrieve the remainder.” With the focus on money, critics have claimed that little is known about what is in the proposal because it is still being refined behind closed doors. Even both proponents and opponents routinely point to polls showing mixed results on its popularity, the public has had little insight into what it would eventually entail.

Progressive Democrats have opposed attempts to reduce the $3.5 trillion cost, claiming that they intended to go even higher, while moderate Democrats feel it’s too expensive and have been negotiating a lower figure.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus unveiled a fresh proposal this week that would keep all programs in the package but fund them for less than the original 10-year period, requiring lawmakers to reauthorize popular programs later.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, they stated, “This bill offers us a chance to profoundly redefine the relationship between the American people and their government.”

The bill is tied to a second $1 trillion infrastructure bill that would provide federal financing to upgrade roads, bridges, broadband internet, ports, and other long-overdue infrastructure.

Progressive House Democrats have stated that they will not vote to move the infrastructure measure, which has already been passed. This is a condensed version of the information.