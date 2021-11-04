Democrats blast McAuliffe in Virginia, calling it “the worst campaign I’ve ever been involved in.”

Something wasn’t right with Atima Omara.

The member of the Virginia Democratic National Committee (DNC) and expert on voter outreach to Black voters was looking for any sign that Terry McAuliffe’s campaign was doing the basic blocking and tackling required to energize Black voters and win a surprisingly competitive Virginia governor’s race.

She wasn’t seeing much, though.

In October, while visiting her family in southern Virginia, she finally heard radio commercials on Black radio stations, possibly as a result of a late-night DNC investment of $5 million directed at voters of color. Her mother, on the other hand, was concerned, wondering, “Where are the Democrats?” even in special elections. The campaign of Republican Glenn Youngkin had knocked on her home, but not McAuliffe’s.

Caitlin Bennett, head of the Fredericksburg Democratic Committee, told The Washington Newsday, “It was the worst campaign I’ve ever been involved in.”

Even before the dust had cleared on Youngkin’s 50.7 percent to 48.6 percent victory over McAuliffe on Tuesday, fingers were being pointed at a campaign that was accused of ignoring Black and Latino voters in favor of courting white suburban women who eventually abandoned Democrats.

In Virginia’s 2020 presidential election, for example, Joe Biden edged Donald Trump 50 percent to 49 percent among white women, but Youngkin turned the tables on McAuliffe, winning the group 57 percent to 43 percent.

On Wednesday, Omara posted on Twitter, “Stop expecting white women voters, especially in the suburbs, to preserve the Democratic agenda.” “They aren’t loyal,” says the narrator. Dance with those who have brought you to the dance.” She told The Washington Newsday in an interview that white political strategists and senior staff who run campaigns think they know white voters because they are like their mothers, previous classmates, and friends.

She noted that while there is a misconception that things like Donald Trump’s comments about women or the Texas abortion restriction will push suburban women to vote blue, “more often than not, they look at their options and choose to vote for the Republican party.”

Exit polls show that while Black voters supported McAuliffe with 86 percent, there is widespread opinion that votes were left on the table in an election with a razor-thin 2 percent margin of victory.

