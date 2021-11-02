Democrats Attack Manchin for Refusing to Support a Spending Bill, Saying “Joe Made a Mistake.”

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) irritated Democrats again on Monday by refusing to vote “yes” on President Joe Biden’s reconciliation package, this time criticizing the measure’s $1.75 trillion in social spending and climate initiatives.

Democrats had wanted to have a vote in the House in the coming weeks, but Manchin’s likely opposition means they may not have enough votes to pass the bill in the Senate.

Manchin claimed that Democrats were hiding the true cost of the program with “shell games and fiscal gimmicks,” and that the bill’s true cost may be “twice as high” as indicated.

Manchin also indicated that he would not vote on any bill without first “thoroughly assessing the impact it will have on our national debt,” and that the price tag might “harm American households already suffering from historic inflation.”

Manchin has been particularly critical of the reconciliation bill’s renewable energy provisions, claiming that the United States is moving away from fossil fuels too soon.

West Virginia is one of the country’s top coal producers, second only to Wyoming, and Manchin’s opponents have claimed that the senator has profited millions from his self-founded coal company.

Manchin also receives “substantial donations” from the fossil fuel sector, according to Salon.com.

Meanwhile, many prominent progressives chastised Manchin for reportedly refusing to engage on specific provisions of the plan, even as Manchin blamed the House Democrats for the stalemate.

Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) informed the press that Manchin was making a mistake by refusing to collaborate with his Democratic colleagues.

He said, “I believe Joe made a mistake today by going out and holding this press conference.”

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) chimed in with her own critique of Manchin’s accusations that the bill was moving too quickly through Congress.

“‘You know what, Joe, we really need to be moving,’ I’d want to ask Joe Manchin. I don’t believe we’re moving too quickly, “she stated

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), one of Manchin’s most vocal detractors, similarly dismissed the notion that the reconciliation bill wouldn’t be able to be properly funded. Sanders also suggested that the current Manchin-backed candidate, but without mentioning him by name. This is a condensed version of the information.