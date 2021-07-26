Democrats are ‘scared’ of Trump running for House Speaker, according to Matt Gaetz.

Democrats are “scared” of the idea that former President Donald Trump would run for House Speaker, according to Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz made the remark in response to Pennsylvania Democratic Representative Brendan Boyle’s presentation of the MEMBERS Act, which would limit the Speakership of the House of Representatives to elected members or delegates.

In a statement to the press last week, Boyle said, “The Speaker of the United States House is second in the United States presidential line of succession.” “The fact that Donald Trump’s name is being floated as a possible Speaker of the House of Representatives should serve as a wake-up call that our current standards need to be changed in the name of preserving our country and democracy. As a result, our laws should require the Speaker to be a member of the United States House of Representatives.”

Gaetz responded to the proposed legislation on Twitter on Monday.

In response to Fox News personality Sean Hannity’s tweet about the new legislation, the Trump supporter commented, “They’re afraid.”

They’re terrified. https://t.co/khasBpaA0O

July 26, 2021 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz)

The House Speaker must be a member of the chamber, according to the Constitution, which provides that “the House of Representatives shall choose (sic) its Speaker and other Officers.”

A congressman can technically nominate anybody they wish for the position during the roll call at the opening of each Congress session. The post has never been occupied by an outsider before.

The Speaker “has always been (but is not obliged to be) a House Member,” according to the Clerk of the House in 2015.

At the time, David Forte, a constitutional expert at Cleveland State University, told NBC News that “it would have been unimaginable for the most populous house not to have its leader be part of the members who were elected by the people.”

Only elected members of the House of Representatives would be eligible to become Speaker of the House if the MEMBERS Act is passed and signed into law.

In recent months, some Republican legislators and observers have proposed that if Republicans retake power in the 2022 midterm elections, Trump should be named Speaker.

Trump’s former adviser. This is a condensed version of the information.