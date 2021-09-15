Democrats are more optimistic than Republicans about the end of the pandemic in 2022.

Democrats and Republicans disagree over when the pandemic will end and the country will be back to normal, with Democrats believing the virus will be under control by the end of next year.

Despite the fact that vaccines are readily available, vaccine skepticism persists, and instances continue to rise in some parts of the country, causing hospitals to become overburdened. The virus’s persistence is generating criticism of public health officials’ push for immunizations and booster shots, with some speculating that COVID-19 could become endemic.

The view that the COVID-19 outbreak will not be brought under control in the next month or two, or possibly by the end of the year, is shared by Democrats and Republicans. Republicans, on the other hand, were less optimistic that it would end sooner rather than later.

In a Monmouth University poll issued Wednesday, 47% of Democrats predicted the United States would return to normal by 2022. Only 28% of Republicans agreed with this statement.

Only 14% of Democrats believe the pandemic will “never” stop, but the same amount of Republicans (28%) believe it will.

Only 8% of Americans believe the pandemic will be under control by the end of the year, a dramatic decrease from the 40% who thought so in March. Only 9% of those polled at the time thought it would “never” end, a much lower number than the 22% who currently say it will never be under control.

“The Delta variant has lowered public confidence in our ability to overcome this pandemic,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, which is independent.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, dismissed the idea that the virus had outlived its usefulness. On Tuesday, he told MSNBC’s Morning Joe that the virus can still be eradicated if people follow public health measures and get vaccinated.

If not, the virus would continue to circulate, he warned, with the risk of a variety evolving that is immune to immunizations.

Overall, 45 percent of those polled by Monmouth University are “very concerned” about someone in their lives. This is a condensed version of the information.