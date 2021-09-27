Democrats are going through a “period of heightened intensity” as Biden’s bills and budget items await action, according to Pelosi.

Democratic leaders are facing a fork in the road this week as they try to rally support for two of President Joe Biden’s big ideas: a $3.5 trillion expansion of the social safety net and a nearly $1.5 trillion infrastructure investment, all while avoiding a government shutdown and an impending financial crisis.

In a letter to colleagues over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the week as “a period of intensity,” referring to the convergence of concerns that are coming to a climax this week.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, stated in a letter scheduling a caucus gathering Monday evening, “The proposals of the Build Back Better Act are ones in which President Biden takes great pride, and which House and Senate Democrats share.”

“Victory is what’s at stake,” Biden told reporters on Monday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, accused Republicans of purposely destroying the economy, accusing them of “deliberately sabotaging our country’s capacity to pay the bills and perhaps creating the first-ever default in American history.”

The two Biden agenda legislation, which would cost $5 trillion and be funded by higher taxes on the affluent and other revenue raisers, have no fixed dates and are expected to be delayed due to internal squabbling among Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the House and Senate.

During a Monday event where he received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Biden told reporters, “It may not be by the end of the week—I hope it’s by the end of the week.”

Biden’s campaign plan is dominated by these two bills. If they aren’t passed while Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress, his presidency could be jeopardized.

Late last week, Biden admitted that the talks had entered a “stretch.”

He stated, “I believe this is a process.” “I don’t think we’ll be in a position to look back and say, ‘OK, did we get it done?’ until the end of the year.”

Biden has spent recent days holding private phone calls and meetings with Democrats from across the political spectrum in an attempt to break the impasse, which has mostly arisen over the scheduling of legislation and jockeying for influence by progressives and moderates.

