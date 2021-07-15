Democrats and Republicans Join Forces to Punish China for Forced Labor Products in Xinjiang

The Senate voted on Wednesday to prohibit all products from Xinjiang from entering the United States, with the law requiring corporations to verify that their imports are free of exploitation of Uyghurs and other minorities in northern China.

Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) presented the bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which passed unanimously (D-OR). The bill will be referred to the House of Representatives for review before being signed into law by Joe Biden, the vice president.

Rubio and Merkley hailed the Senate’s action, which would add to an existing restriction on cotton and tomatoes produced in the Chinese autonomous province, in a statement released after the vote on Wednesday.

The Biden administration announced a ban on solar panel materials from a Chinese company and its subsidiaries accused of utilizing forced labor in Xinjiang earlier this month. On July 9, a total of 14 Chinese companies were added to the blacklist.

In a statement, Rubio added, “The message to Beijing and any multinational enterprise profiting from forced labor in Xinjiang is clear: no more.” “We will not turn a blind eye to the [Chinese Communist Party’s] continuous crimes against humanity, and we will not let corporations profit from those atrocities.”

He urged members of the House to act “immediately.”

“Today, the Senate sends a strong message that the United States will not be involved in China’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims,” Merkley stated. The Chinese government is forcing Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang to work, torture them, arrest them, sterilize them, and pressure them to renounce their religious and cultural practices.”

Merkley added that no American company should profit from the abuses, and no consumer should “inadvertently purchase things made by slave labor.”

All commodities created in Xinjiang are presumed to be the consequence of forced labor, according to the act. It is the responsibility of U.S. importers to show proof to the contrary, including evidence that products were obtained in accordance with applicable labor laws. If that fails, all Xinjiang commodities will be barred from entering the United States under the Tariff Act of 1930, according to the legislation.

Forced labor in Xinjiang has been linked to large American corporations including as Amazon and Nike, according to rights groups and media. This is a condensed version of the information.