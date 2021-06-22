Democrats and activists are being pushed to stop ignoring Trump by Greg Abbott’s border wall.

Many Democrats have adopted the “hear no evil, see no evil” strategy of ignoring former President Donald Trump, who has been banned from major social media platforms and has largely faded from public view.

However, his trip to the Texas border on June 30 to attack Democrats on his pet topic has energised erstwhile adversaries both nationally and in Texas.

Trump will travel to the border at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to rant against immigration, the issue that launched his political career. Abbott is up for reelection next year and is seen as positioning himself for a presidential run after announcing plans to build a crowdfunded Texas border wall with a $250 million “down payment” from the state budget last week. Abbott is up for reelection next year and is seen as positioning himself for a presidential run.

“Biden and Harris won’t even tour the scenes of the disaster they created, or come down and visit with the Border Patrol and ICE heroes risking their lives to defend our nation,” Trump said in a statement announcing the trip.

He went on to say that what they’ve done is a “severe abdication of duty,” and that his visit will hopefully “throw a light” on the country’s sins.

Given the tumultuous political climate, LULAC president Domingo Garcia, who hails from Texas, believes Trump’s return to political events to agitate Democrats and denigrate immigrants cannot be overlooked.

“He raised the ugly flag of anti-immigrant divisiveness and tribal politics that is still festering, and we need to drive a stake through it,” Garcia said, comparing Trump’s remarks to “Freddy Krueger slicing people.”

Protests by LULAC, which was founded in Texas about a century ago and now has 37,000 members in the state, were part of that fightback on June 30. Garcia stated that they are still in the planning stages, and that formal plans would be published after the organization has more information on where Trump will be and where they can protest securely, given the threat of violence from his fans.

Along with the Texas Civil Rights Project and Battleground Texas, La Uni3n del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), a Rio Grande Valley institution founded by Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, will be protesting Trump on June 30. This is a condensed version of the information.