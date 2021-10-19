Democrats agree that a reconciliation framework must be developed this week, according to Schumer.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that Democrats are aware that they must develop a framework for their multibillion-dollar spending proposal this week.

During a luncheon on Capitol Hill, the New York Democrat said the caucus had a “spirited discussion” over social program spending.

“There was unanimous agreement in that meeting that we had to come to an agreement, that we had to get it done, and that we wanted to get it done this week,” Schumer said.

“The tempo has sped up” on negotiations, according to the majority leader, and “the desire to get it done is great.”

The reconciliation package, a keystone of President Joe Biden’s domestic program, has been in the works for weeks. The legislative process will allow the party, which holds a razor-thin majority in Congress, to approve the bill without the assistance of Republicans.

The $3.5 trillion proposal to expand education and healthcare services, as well as support climate change initiatives, was originally proposed. However, both the White House and congressional leaders have acknowledged that the final draft will need to be cut to around $2 trillion.

Medicare expansions, universal pre-K, two years of free community college, and an enhanced Child Tax Credit are all included in the original program, which Biden has dubbed “human infrastructure.”

Congress intends to get both the reconciliation package and a separate bipartisan infrastructure plan to the president’s desk by the end of October, according to Schumer.

As negotiations continue, Biden has sponsored a number of sessions with senators. He met with moderate and progressive members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday for two separate meetings.

According to the White House, the president has already met with Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin this week. All eyes have been on the two moderate Democrats, whose votes are critical if Biden’s domestic program is to pass in the Senate, which is evenly divided.

Both Manchin and Sinema agree that reducing the cost of the spending package is critical, but they disagree on what should be included and deleted from the bill.

West Virginia’s Manchin slammed a major climate program that would help the government fulfill its lofty carbon targets this week.

The Clean Electricity Performance Program would provide financial incentives to utilities that improve their energy efficiency.