Democrats, according to Andrew Yang, require new voters to pass legislation.

Despite the Democrats’ gains in 2020, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is urging them to compete for voters in red-trending states because it is necessary for a meaningful presidency.

Democrats need on Republicans to enact legislation because they only have a narrow majority in the Senate, and they’ve had trouble enlisting their support. It’s a situation Yang doesn’t see getting better unless Democrats change their rhetoric and advertising to appeal to voters in battleground areas like Iowa and Ohio.

In his new book, Forward, Yang writes, “Democrats could barely squeeze out a governing majority against [previous President]Donald Trump, a historically unpopular politician who oversaw an epidemic that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

Democrats had great hopes that the 2020 election would be a rebuke to Trump, and although it was in some ways, as Trump was removed from office, their performance down the ballot disappointed many. The party’s majority in the House was maintained, but it lost 13 seats, lowering its advantage from 36 to 10.

While all eyes were on Texas as a possible blue state, Trump prevailed by around six points and Democrats were unable to flip any House seats. Biden also lost Ohio and Iowa, two states that voted for former President Barack Obama in 2012 but switched to Trump in 2016. Yang dubbed Ohio and Iowa, two swing states that have recently been going red, “markers of both the industrial and agricultural Midwest’s woes.”

Giving up on certain states because they’re less friendly to Democratic candidates sends a “bad message,” Yang said. People in those states fought hard for Democratic politicians, including Obama, he said, and saying, “We give up on your state; it’s no longer winning territory for us because of its demographics” isn’t a “inspiring party line.”

The need to move past the intensely politicized structure of American politics is a prominent issue in Forward. The existing system frequently favors divisive characters, which, although beneficial to winning elections, frequently obstructs the passage of bipartisan legislation. Accepting that Iowa and Ohio, two predominantly white agricultural states, are unwinnable “accelerates the defining of each party,” Yang claims.

Despite the fact that Democrats outperformed Republicans in some states, This is a condensed version of the information.