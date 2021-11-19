Democrats’ $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Bill, according to Mitch McConnell, ‘Will Never Become Law.’

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, lambasted House Democrats for rushing through President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, predicting that the $1.7 trillion bill “will never become law” this week.

The large “human infrastructure” social expenditure package was passed by the House on Friday, and the bill will now proceed to the Senate, where it is expected to face significant modifications. If all 50 members of the Democratic Caucus in the legislative chamber vote in favor of the bill, it will be sent back to the House for final approval.

McConnell told Fox News Radio’s The Guy Benson Show on Thursday that he doesn’t think the bill would pass the Senate after it passed the House.

“[House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] is simply leading them [Democrats] off a cliff by asking them to support a bill that will never become law,” McConnell added. Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, both Democrats, have spoken out against major measures in the House version of the Build Back Better Act, according to the Kentucky Republican.

McConnell also defended his choice to endorse Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure measure, which received backing from 19 Republican senators and 13 Republicans in the House. Former President Donald Trump and a number of Republican lawmakers have slammed McConnell and other Republicans who voted for the bill.

“What it did was separate something that is popular, which is that 75 percent of Americans want to see infrastructure addressed, from something that is unpopular, which is what they were left with after that,” McConnell explained. Democrats had hoped to pass the bipartisan bill and the bigger reconciliation package at the same time, but were ultimately thwarted by moderates’ reservations.

Sinema and Manchin have already succeeded in significantly reducing Biden’s plan. The original proposal was for $3.5 trillion in social investment, but that figure was later halved before the House passed it. The moderate Democrats, on the other hand, have not signed off on the House version and are anticipated to demand considerable revisions before voting in favor.

On Thursday, Manchin told CNN that he hasn’t decided whether or not to endorse the Build Back Better plan. When asked if the bill will pass the House, he said yes. This is a condensed version of the information.