Democratic lawmakers slam a federal judge’s decision declaring DACA unconstitutional.

After a federal court in Texas declared that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was illegal, Democratic senators expressed their displeasure.

Judge Andrew Hanen of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, who was appointed by former Republican President George W. Bush, issued a 77-page judgment on Friday stating that the DACA program is illegal and prohibits new applicants. Democrats and President Joe Biden reacted fast, denouncing the decision and claiming that legislation was needed to address the uncertainty that immigrants who had benefited from DACA had been subjected to.

In a Friday tweet, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, stated that the “fate of thousands” had been “thrown into limbo.”

He said, “We can’t allow the future of #DACA recipients hang in the balance.” “Now is the moment to act. This Senate will endeavor to give our Dreamers with a path to citizenship.”

“The Federal court decision from yesterday is really disappointing. While the court’s decision has no immediate impact on current DACA recipients, it “relegates hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to an uncertain future,” Biden stated in a statement emailed to This website on Saturday morning. According to the president, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

“However, only Congress can secure a long-term solution for Dreamers by offering them a path to citizenship, which would provide the certainty and stability that these young people require and deserve. I’ve urged Congress to approve the American Dream and Promise Act before, and I’m renewing that appeal today with the utmost urgency,” Biden added.

The verdict was lambasted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, who called it "wrongly decided." Hanen's judgment, she said, "brazenly flouts the law & precedent, as it creates a fog of dread & uncertainty surrounding #Dreamers, who are a source of pride for our country." Democrats will pursue any and all avenues to ensure that the Dream and Promise Act becomes law.