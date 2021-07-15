Democratic and Republican voters agree that rising crime is a major issue in the United States, according to a poll.

According to the results of a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, 94 percent of registered voters across the political spectrum say that violent crime is a big or minor issue in the United States, reflecting a widespread sense that lawlessness is on the rise.

When asked why crime is on the rise, 84 percent of voters mentioned a lack of financing for mental health initiatives as a major factor. In general, voters approved of President Joe Biden’s handling of public safety, with 87 percent of Democrats, 41 percent of independents, and 16 percent of Republicans voting in favor.

According to Keith Taylor, an adjunct assistant professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former NYPD detective sergeant, increasing media coverage of recent spikes in gun violence and homicides is likely to blame for Americans’ perceptions of crime. According to preliminary FBI data, a 25% increase in homicides across the United States in 2020 will be one of the greatest nationwide increases in crime since those records became publicly available in 1960.

According to preliminary FBI data, gun violence and killings increased in major cities such as New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia in the first half of 2021. However, according to Taylor, the 25 percent spike in homicides, which is likely to be to blame for American uneasiness about law and order, does not represent the entire picture.

Crime in the United States is generally assessed by the FBI’s annual data on crime reported to the police, which focuses primarily on violent crime and property crime but excludes other types of crime such as drug crime. The 2020 study is not yet complete; only preliminary figures are provided.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics is another source of data, which tracks crime by asking Americans aged 12 and up about whether they have been a victim of a crime in the previous six months.

The BJS survey, like the FBI’s, concentrates on a few areas, primarily violent and property crime.

While those datasets provide an imperfect picture, according to Pew researchers, they do highlight a less-dangerous caveat that Americans may ignore when assessing whether or not crime is a problem: robberies, property crimes, and rapes. This is a condensed version of the information.