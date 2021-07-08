Democrat Wendy Davis raises about $120,000 in a month in her bid to defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In just one month, a Georgia Democrat running against Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Wendy Davis, a Rome city commissioner, stated Wednesday that since filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on June 6 to run for Congress, her campaign has raised approximately $120,000.

Davis’ campaign reported that three-quarters of her campaign contributions came from Georgia citizens, and that she concluded the July filing quarter with more than $110,000 in cash on hand.

According to Davis, the numbers demonstrate Georgians’ desire for a change in leadership.

She stated in a statement, “They’re weary of the grandstanding and are ready for a Representative who will get things done.”

Later this month, Davis will hold an official kick-off event in Rome. Marcus Flowers, Holly McCormack, and Lateefah Conner are three other Democrats who have filed to run in the 2022 midterm election.

Davis stated on Wednesday that “we don’t need a social media celebrity or a cable news show to represent us in Washington.” “We don’t require a representative who engages in pranks. We need someone who will show up to work every day, who is never more than a phone call away, and who never forgets who she is on.”

In the Republican primary, Greene will face at least one opponent. On April 30, Mark Daniel Clay submitted paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to run against the congresswoman.

Greene received 75% of the vote in the 2020 election in Georgia’s 14th district, which is largely Republican. Greene’s campaign raised a staggering $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The first-term congresswoman, though, has become a lightning point for debate.

Democrats stripped Greene of her committee assignments in her first few weeks on Capitol Hill because of social media posts she made before she was elected. She apologized for and distanced herself from some of the posts, which included advocating political violence and suggesting the Parkland, Florida school shooting was a “false flag” operation.

Greene was also compelled to apologize lately for implying that mask regulations in the United States Capitol were analogous to Nazi measures to repress the Jewish community during the Holocaust.

Greene was chastised last week for equating the White House's campaign to inspire with another Nazi-era parallel.